News

Key And Peele Team Up With Nightmare Before Christmas Director For New Animated Film

March 15, 2018
Crystal
key-peele

Oscar-winner Jordan Peele and his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key are officially teaming up yet again for Wendell and Wild, a new stop-motion animated film from Nightmare Before Christmas helmer Henry Selick. The project has been in development for years, but it was announced today (March 14) that Netflix will finance and distribute the macabre flick.

The fantastical film is based on an original idea from Selick, who also directed creepy stop-motion classics James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Back in 2015, Selick told Variety that the story centered on “two scheming demon brothers” (voiced by Key and Peele, obviously) who must face their nemesis, “the demon-busting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul.”

To summarize: This movie has demons, a demon-hunting nun, and goth teens. Yep, this is definitely a Henry Selick movie. Emo kids around the world, rejoice!

Selick is penning the script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Peele—it still has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?—and Clay McLeod Chapman. Peele will also serve as a producer on the project.

Deadline also reports that Chapman and Selick are also working on a Wendell and Wild children’s book with Simon & Schuster to be published before the film’s release.

