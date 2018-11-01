Share This: Kevin Feige Explains Marvel’s Obsession With Post-Credits Scenes Jon

Over the last decade, Marvel Studios has built itself into Hollywood’s most popular production entity, but there’s more to this than superheroes. While those comicbook veterans are clearly the main attraction, Marvel has introduced signature flourishes that aren’t essential to their subject matter, but are essential to their appeal. The most obvious example? Post-credits scenes. While accepting the 2018 Britannia Awards for his worldwide contributions to entertainment, Marvel Studio’s president Kevin Feige offered some insight on this subject, elaborating on the unique appeal—and purpose—of post-credits scenes.

“Movies bring people together, but they also bring people together behind the scenes,” he explained. “At Marvel Studios, we’ve been putting a scene after the end credits in all of our films since the very beginning. The fans love it. It’s a tease of something to come, but the real bonus is that the audience is going to sit there and look at all the names of the hundreds of thousands of people who work so hard to bring these movies to life. That really inspired me as a kid, to see all those names—and I hope it inspires people today.”

Marvel will deliver its next batch of post-credits scenes when Captain Marvel arrives in theatres on March 8, 2019. Check out the trailer below.