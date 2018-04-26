Share This: Kevin Feige Thinks Deadpool’s Marvel Jokes Are ‘Very Funny’ Jon

When Deadpool arrived in theatres two years ago, it made a far bigger splash than anyone expected, forever changing the superhero movie landscape (for better or worse). It goes without saying, then, that many were left wondering what Marvel thought of the film. More specifically, how does Kevin Feige feel about his Deadpool pizzeria, Feige’s Famous Pizza?

“I thought it was very funny,” he recently told CinemaBlend. “I think that’s one of the great things about Deadpool, both in the comics and what Ryan has done with him in the movies, is you can break the fourth wall. They mention DC in the new trailer! They can get away with that, and it’s great. That was the only way to have done it, from the comics in the movies, and it’s great that they did.”

This Deadpool discussion also gave Feige a chance to elaborate on his previous comments about the Fox-Disney merger and the MCU potential of all those Fox-owned superheroes.

“I can get excited about a lot of things,” he said of the possibilities. “In this case in particular, there’s no deal until they say there’s a deal, so I’m not thinking about any of it, honestly, any more than I ever have, which is to say, of course, I would always think about it because I can’t help it. But not specifically, and between our premiere tomorrow night, Ant-Man & The Wasp finishing its cut, Captain Marvel filming, Spider-Man about to start filming, and us about to seriously get in the cutting room on Avengers 4, there’s a lot to do.”

Deadpool 2 arrives in theatres on May 18. Check out the latest trailer below.