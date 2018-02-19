Share This: Kendrick Lamar Wasn’t The Only Musical Genius At Work On Black Panther Corrina

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther album debuted at number one on Billboard’s charts when it was released earlier this month but the rapper wasn’t alone in creating the musical backdrop for the record-smashing, groundbreaking film. Director Ryan Coogler had other talented musicians on his team: composer Ludwig Göransson and Senegalese singer Baaba Maal.

In a new featurette from Marvel and music media company Genius, the Grammy-nominated Göransson, who worked with Coogler on Creed and Fruitvale Station and collaborated with Donald Glover for Atlanta, talks about how his work on the movie’s stunning score led him to travel to Senegal to meet and tour with the legendary Maal who ended up being featured in Black Panther’s opening musical moments and inspiring the score as a whole.

The coolest part of the clip shows Göransson using West African talking drums to mimic a human voice chanting T’Challa’s name and layering those sounds to create a growing wave of intense sound that became Black Panther’s superhero theme song. Check out the clip below.