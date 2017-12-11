How do you want to login to your Space account?

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

Kelly Marie Tran Was The Happiest Person In The Galaxy At The Last Jedi Premiere

December 11, 2017
Hilary H
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The mood at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was joyful and celebratory, so it feels a little unfair to shout out one person for having such a great time at the film’s debut on December 9.

But if we had to highlight a single person who smiled harder than everyone else, gleefully enjoyed every photo op, geeked out around some of Star Wars‘ most iconic characters, and clearly had the best night ever for their major Hollywood breakthrough, it would definitely be Kelly Marie Tran.

The actress plays Rose, a member of the Resistance and a comrade of Finn’s. She’s been an enthusiastic fan of the franchise and gushed about being a part of its story since she got on set, and that excitement was palpable in both the days leading up to the premiere and the red carpet of the big event.

Premiere Of Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" - Red Carpet

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

 

Anyone who’s doubled-over laughing before they even step into the theater is having a blast already, clearly, and Tran—who looked gorgeous in a scarlet gown—beamed as she made her way into L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium.

She freaked out with co-star Domhnall Gleeson when she ran into the Praetorian Guard, and did so again when she came face-to-face with a Storm Trooper. (Honestly, who doesn’t identify with the look of sheer ZOMGTHISISASTORMTROOPERYOUGUUUUYS!!! plastered across her face?!)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

 

When the cast took the stage to greet the audience, she wasn’t alone in the utterly stoked department, though we’re fairly certain her cheeks were hurting from smiling so hard at this point. (If not, she’s a total champion.)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

 

And finally, at the end of the magical night, some co-stars took a minute to look back on the evening—and just like that, Tran’s full initiation into the Star Wars family was complete.

You’ve taken your first step into a larger world ❤️

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theatres December 15, 2017.

