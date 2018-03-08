Share This: Karl Urban Claims Dredd Is Alex Garland’s Real Directorial Debut Jon

The most recent attempt to bring Judge Dredd to the big screen, 2012’s Dredd pleased many fans, but its middling box office performance ($35 million worldwide) made a sequel highly unlikely. Nevertheless, star Karl Urban remains optimistic that it could happen.

“There’s so much interest in that particular character, and I would dearly love to have the opportunity to get in there and play that again,” he told JoBlo.com. “There are so many wonderful stories in the 2000 A.D./Judge Dredd canon that we’d be remiss not to have the opportunity to tell them. If it were up to me personally, we would have been making Dredd 2 two years ago.”

However, the really newsworthy aspect of this interview was in relation to the 2012 film and the contribution of its writer-producer.

“A huge part of the success of Dredd is in fact due to Alex Garland, and what a lot of people don’t realize is that Alex Garland actually directed that movie,” he claimed, making no mention of credited director Pete Travis. “I just hope when people think of Alex Garland’s filmography that Dredd is the first film that he made before Ex Machina. You think about it in those terms. It goes Dredd, Ex Machina, Annihilation.”

Curious to see if Garland’s directorial hand is evident in Dredd? Check out the trailer below.