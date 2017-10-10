Share This: The Latest Justice League Trailer Will Hit You Right In The Feelings Hilary

We know Superman is (supposedly) dead and everything, but did the newÂ Justice LeagueÂ trailer have to clock us with a devastated Lois Lane like that?!

Now that we’re weeks away from the release of DC’s next action opus, the latest teaser offers more context and plenty of intensity, both emotional and otherwise. It starts with Lois (played byÂ Amy Adams) waking up from a dream in which Superman is pleased to see she’s wearing his engagement ring, but that all-too-brief romantic moment gives way to a dismal present as Lois takes a long look at Clark Kent’s empty side of the bed in a world that’s about to face a deadly invasion without him.

We got a taste of the battle in which Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman will fight against a swarm of aliens that look like super evil bugs in theÂ first trailer, but this clip lets us know just how dangerous that skirmish (or skirmishes, technically) will be.

The end of the world is nigh, pretty much, and what Bruce Wayne describes as “something darker” than the destruction of mankind is played out before us for a few seconds: We see the alien bugs in action, but we also see people completely incinerated as the earth itself is consumed by flames. So, yeah: Doomsday is a pretty big challenge for the gang to face inÂ Justice League, but this trailer gives us full confidence that we’ll seeÂ someÂ good guys prevail as they try to save the planet.

Will one of them be Superman? Guess we’ll just have to wait until November 17, whenÂ Justice LeagueÂ opens in theatres.