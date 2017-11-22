How do you want to login to your Space account?

Justice League

Justice League Cast Explains What’s Missing In The Theatrical Cut

November 22, 2017
Jon
justice league

Justice League’s detractors are likely to fall into one of two categories: those who believe the film is mercifully abridged and those who feel it’s frustratingly incomplete. Even the people who worked on the film have gone on the record to explain that major pieces of the puzzle are missing. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jason Momoa acknowledged that the film was juggling many characters and there simply wasn’t time for everything they shot.

“A lot of things got cut, but it’s not my movie,” he said. “It’s a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg there was a lot that was there we just couldn’t get in. It could have been two movies. We had some stuff with Willem Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king. There was no need for it because you’re going to see it in Aquaman. It’s not an Aquaman movie, it’s a Justice League movie.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, cinematographer Fabian Wagner argued that a more fully realized version of director Zack Snyder’s intentions would be preferable to the release version. “I really hope we get to see a director’s cut, which will give us everything that we shot that didn’t make it in,” he said. “I’ve never watched any of his directors cut and thought, ‘This is long.’ Whether they are three hours long, or three hours and ten minutes, they always seemed to go quick.”

Justice League is in theatres now. For a glimpse of the material that didn’t make the final cut (but did appear in trailers), check out the video below.

