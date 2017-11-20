Share This: We Need To Talk About That K-Pop Moment In Justice League Crystal

So now that you’ve seen Justice League—or maybe you haven’t and are just curious about how K-pop ended up in a Zack Snyder movie—we need to talk about Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. He’s one of the standout players in this sprawling, saturated superhero team-up. His naiveté is oddly charming, and his rapid-fire quips add a bit of much-needed levity to the DC Extended Universe. But we’re not here to talk about his winning sense of humour or social awkwardness.

Instead, we’ve gathered you all here to discuss Barry Allen’s love of K-pop.

At one point in the movie, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) invites himself into the scarlet speedster’s graffitied Central City warehouse to recruit him for the new team he’s putting together to save the world from a CGI death god (sure). Of course while all of this is happening, the music video for Blackpink‘s “As If It’s Your Last” can be seen playing on one of Barry’s many monitors. (Rick and Morty flashes on another one of Barry’s screens, further demonstrating his excellent taste.)

[VIDEO] #BLACKPINK “As If It’s Your Last” M/V was shown on Justice League (Batman) – Exclusive First Look: https://t.co/UjTVO7W4h4 pic.twitter.com/KVoJiZZB3k — 블랙핑크 : 888 (@YGBlackPink) October 30, 2017

That’s right: While Bruce Wayne and Barry Allen are having a Very Important Conversation™ about saving the world, K-pop stars Blackpink are serving vocals and fire choreography in the background. Barry Allen is a Blink. It’s confirmed.

Earlier this month, Miller confessed his love for the K-pop girl group during a London live stream with his Justice League cast mates. “I like that song,” he said. “It’s kind of got a reggaeton vibe. And they do those cool dance moves… They’ve got a rap track on it. It’s a good song. I like it a lot.” (He then proceeded to dance along to the hook because Ezra Miller is too pure for this horrible world.)

It’s unclear how Blackpink ended up in the film, but it’s certainly a huge win for the group. Formed by YG Entertainment, the four twenty-somethings of Blackpink—Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa—made their debut in 2016 and have been crushing it on the charts ever since. They’ve had three singles debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart to become the leading female K-pop act. More impressively, “As If It’s Your Last” debuted at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Bubbling Under Hot 100, which charts the songs just below the coveted Hot 100. Not only is this a huge accomplishment for an act that’s never been stateside, but they also bested the current kings of K-pop, BTS, whose single bowed at No. 15.

Maybe a little Justice League promotion is just what the ladies of Blackpink need to crack the U.S. charts. They’re ready for their moment.