Jurassic World

‘Jurassic World’ Trailer Drops Early And Now We’re Dinosaur Screaming: Watch

November 25, 2014
Alex Zalben, MTV.com

Chaos theory dictates trailers will always drop early.

The first trailer for “Jurassic World” has hit online as an early Thanksgiving surprise, and can we say? We’re very, very thankful.

The first early look at the dino-sequel was released just two days ago, and we’ve been dying in anticipation for Turkey Day to get here so we could see whether the Colin Trevorrow-directed, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starring follow-up to Steven Spielberg’s (and Joe Johnston) original trilogy could match up.

 

We think it did, as the full meal more than scratches our dinosaur itch. Check it out above and let us know if you agree.

