Enjoy This Bite-Sized Tease For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Hold on to your butts: earlier today, former Jurassic World director and current Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom executive producer Colin Trevorrow tweeted a verrry interesting gif in which Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady pets a baby raptor and it doesn’t even bite all of his fingers off.

Have a looksie:

While Trevorrow would have very likely directed this sequel if he wasn’t signed on to direct Star Wars: Episode IX—which he was recently fired from—the very capable J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) will take the helm, with a script co-written by Trevorrow. Also, be warned, way in back March, Trevorrow said that this sequel would be “more suspenseful and scary.”

Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise her role alongside Pratt, with Toby Jones, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, and… wait for it… Jeff Godlblum returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom takes a bite out of theatres June 22, 2018.