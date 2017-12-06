Share This: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Promises More Dinosaurs Than Ever Before Jon

If you’re impatiently waiting for the first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer to stomp the world tomorrow, we have good news: Universal has unleashed a new featurette that’s full of sneak peeks. Plus, the cast and crew are expertly building anticipation, with promises of “blowing up the island,” “more dinosaurs than you’ve ever seen before,” and yes, Jeff Goldblum.

So, without further ado, here’s that featurette:

Aside from all that, little is known about Fallen Kingdom at this point, but the official synopsis reveals that the film is set several years after Jurassic World, and it “concerns a volcano on Isla Nublar that threatens the dinosaurs that had overrun the park at the end of the previous film. Who has the best shot at preventing the prehistoric beasts from becoming extinct (again)? That would be Chris Pratt’s dino trainer Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s former park manager Claire Dearing.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theatres on June 22, 2018. In the meantime, check out the trailer… when it debuts tomorrow.