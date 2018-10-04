Share This: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Her Dream For Jurassic World 3: ‘Dinosaurs Everywhere’ Jon

Although Bryce Dallas Howard found her way into a Spider-Man movie and a Twilight movie, she had over a decade of film acting under her belt before she got a franchise of her own. After that lengthy wait, she now finds herself in one of Hollywood’s most reliable franchises: the Jurassic World series. Finally experiencing the pleasures of a recurring character, Howard is understandably excited about future instalments.

Asked what she might be hoping for in Jurassic World 3, the actress had no trouble detailing her aspirations. “I’m hoping to see Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in the flesh, in person,” she said. “Claire never interacts with Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

But like everyone else, Howard seems to be most excited about the franchise’s considerable dino potential. “Jurassic World blew your mind in terms of, ‘Oh my gosh, the park is now open,’ and Jurassic Park blew your mind because you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, those are real dinosaurs,’” she explained. “I want for the third Jurassic World to be able to blow your mind in terms of being like, ‘Whoa, this is where this technology can go. This is what the world could really turn into if this technology fell into the wrong hands.’ So basically seeing a world with dinosaurs everywhere.”

Jurassic World 3 arrives in theatres on June 11, 2021. Check out the trailers for Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below.