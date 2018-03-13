Share This: Jurassic Park Video Games And All The Jeff Goldblums They Gave Us Jess

There are very few book-to-movie adaptations that have managed to capture the imagination of generations within both their film and video game formats—and even fewer feature the national treasure that is Jeff Goldblum.

While we were trying to emotionally prepare for the return of Dr. Ian Malcom in Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom—set to hit theatres June 22—the recent announcement that the famed ‘chaosmatician’ will be featured in the upcoming business simulation video game Jurassic World Evolution has ruined us. The Frontier-created game will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and will have Jeff Goldblum’s character accompanying players on their quest to create a successful park.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the Blum’s first appearance in a Jurassic Park game. There has been a long history of Ian Malcolm appearing on various consoles’ throughout the decades since the first film’s release. We’ve dug through the trenches of the Internet to show you some of the oldest appearances of the doctor throughout history. Like life, gaming, uh, finds a way.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The original Jurassic Park SNES game seems to show very little of Dr. Ian Malcolm, but careful observers may note his face on a collected card in this clip. Sadly, this Ocean Software game has not held up well when it comes to charming old school Nintendo graphics.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Jurassic Park: The Lost World is noted as an inferior film than its predecessor, but the game designed for the Sega Genesis and PS1 almost redeems it. This game features Ian Malcolm as a playable character for those lucky friends able to fill the ‘player two’ spot—there’s even a secret ending scene that gives players a very Goldblum-centric goodbye.

This beautiful ending is brought to you by the sassy doctor himself.

Chaos Island – The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

This very ’90s game is from that strange time where PC gaming was beginning to catch up to console gaming. Even though the graphics of today certainly outshine these ones, we’re still in love with the voice tracks on this one.

LEGO Jurassic World Game (2015)

One of the most recent games in the series’ history, the LEGO version of Jurassic Park is still just as iconic as the earliest releases. First put out for the 360, PS3, 3DS, and Wii U—with re-releases for the PS4 and Xbox One—this game sets itself apart from the others on this list through its use of lines from the original movie. Not to mention THIS Ian Malcolm might be just as crazy as Jeff Goldblum.

Jurassic World Evolution (2018)

Jurassic World Evolution doesn’t have an exact release date, but it will be out sometime this summer—and we can’t wait to see how Jeff Goldblum will be featured. To see what the actor thinks of the upcoming game (and his part in it) check out the video below.