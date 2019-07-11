Share This: George R.R. Martin Serves Up Some Juicy Details About The Game Of Thrones Prequel space space

It’s been some time since the final episode of Game of Thrones aired, and we’re still not quite over it just yet. Luckily, as you might have just realized, that seemingly “last” tale wasn’t exactly the last time any of us will be seeing Westeros. You may have already forgotten, but George R.R. Martin has been hard at work on a prequel that’s still very much in the works.

In fact, he recently shared some very important details about the upcoming series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that should help quell those hunger pangs for more delicious fantasy-tinged drama that you’ve been experiencing.

Some of Martin’s latest revelations about the show, aside from the fact that it still hasn’t been officially titled just yet, include the fact that it’ll be set “thousands of years” before Game of Thrones, and that it will include “hundreds of kingdoms” instead of the 12 we’re used to. Basically, the spin-off Martin would like to call The Long Night (even though he hates using the term spin-off) is going to take us so far into the past that it may as well be called Wild Wild Westeros.

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest. But if you go back further, then there are 9 kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are 100 kingdoms—petty kingdoms—and that’s the era we’re talking about here,” Martin explained. Basically, if you consistently needed an explainer for the first Thrones series, get ready to be confused. Or not. Just because the scope is changing a bit doesn’t mean it has to be hard to follow, but with that many families involved, it certainly could.

And with all these different houses around, one might assume the most familiar one might not be just yet. But Martin says the Starks are “definitely” going to be there, while the Lannisters won’t – for now. Sorry, Cersei and Jaime fans.

As far as who’ll be bringing all these new families to life, the confirmed cast members are basically a buffet of stars, including Naomi Watts as a “charismatic socialist hiding a dark secret.” But it’s also got a ridiculous amount of other renowned actors in it from shows like Life On Mars, and movies like Sweeney Todd and Fantastic Beasts to round things out. But despite all that, Martin says there aren’t really any “true” lead characters.

“As you know, for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor until recently. It was always supporting categories because the show is such an ensemble. I think that will be true for this show too,” said Martin to EW.

But with all these new details, don’t get your hopes up about the show coming to TV anytime soon. According to HBO programming president Casey Bloys, it will be “at least a year” before we hear anything else about the upcoming series. That’s definitely a bummer, but we all want the show to be the best it can be, so it’s good that it’ll get plenty more time in the oven.

For now, it’s time to go ahead and blow through the rest of the seasons again for good measure, or check out one of these shows that just might become your next pop culture obsession. It’s going to be a while before this prequel drops.