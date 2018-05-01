Share This: Joss Whedon Thinks He Deserves All The Credit For The Avengers Jon

How Joss Whedon went from directing two Avengers movies to serving as a replacement director on Justice League is hard to say, but it probably had something to do with a generous paycheque and the fatigue of all those years spent at Marvel. In any case, he’s been on the sidelines for the release of Avengers: Infinity War, seizing the opportunity to reflect on his role in the franchise’s origins.

Speaking to Thrillist, Whedon insisted that he wrote the script for the 2012 film alone, even though he shares credit with Zak Penn (Ready Player One). “I read it one time, and I’ve never seen it since,” he said of Penn’s script. “I was like, ‘Nope. There’s nothing here.’ There was no character connection. There was a line in the stage directions that said, apropos of nothing, ‘And then they all walk towards the camera in slow motion because you have to have that.’ Yeah, well, no: You have to earn that.”

While Whedon claims he was certain this script wouldn’t work, some experimentation was required before he found the right approach. “We went through a lot of insane iterations of what might be,” he explained. “At the very beginning, I wrote entire drafts that had no bearing on what I would eventually film. There was a moment where we thought we weren’t gonna have Scarlett [Johansson], and so I wrote a huge bunch of pages starring The Wasp. That was not useful.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theatres now. For a reminder of what The Avengers was all about, check out the trailer below.