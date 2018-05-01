How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Joss Whedon Thinks He Deserves All The Credit For The Avengers

May 1, 2018
Jon
joss-whedon-avengers

How Joss Whedon went from directing two Avengers movies to serving as a replacement director on Justice League is hard to say, but it probably had something to do with a generous paycheque and the fatigue of all those years spent at Marvel. In any case, he’s been on the sidelines for the release of Avengers: Infinity War, seizing the opportunity to reflect on his role in the franchise’s origins.

Speaking to Thrillist, Whedon insisted that he wrote the script for the 2012 film alone, even though he shares credit with Zak Penn (Ready Player One). “I read it one time, and I’ve never seen it since,” he said of Penn’s script. “I was like, ‘Nope. There’s nothing here.’ There was no character connection. There was a line in the stage directions that said, apropos of nothing, ‘And then they all walk towards the camera in slow motion because you have to have that.’ Yeah, well, no: You have to earn that.”

While Whedon claims he was certain this script wouldn’t work, some experimentation was required before he found the right approach. “We went through a lot of insane iterations of what might be,” he explained. “At the very beginning, I wrote entire drafts that had no bearing on what I would eventually film. There was a moment where we thought we weren’t gonna have Scarlett [Johansson], and so I wrote a huge bunch of pages starring The Wasp. That was not useful.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theatres now. For a reminder of what The Avengers was all about, check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
dc-upcoming-superhero-movies
News
Here’s A Complete Guide To DC’s Upcoming Superhero Movies
ant-man
News
New Ant-Man Trailer Doesn’t Tell Us Where He Was During Avengers: ...
ghostbusters-2016
News
Ghostbusters 2016 Director Paul Feig Still Wants To Make A Sequel
avengers-infinity-war
News
11 Burning Avengers: Infinity War Questions—Answered
INNERSPACE CLIPS