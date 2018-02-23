Share This: Joss Whedon Calls It Quits On Batgirl Movie Jess

From the mind that brought you seven years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer comes a confusing mixture of disappointment… and relief? Joss Whedon has officially backed out of directing the (hopefully still) upcoming Batgirl movie.

After what Whedon did to Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the air around his departure has been a mixture of guilt and relief. After all, with Wonder Woman having been so well received, expectations on female hero movies are at an all-time high. Whedon’s recent female characters haven’t been the greatest, and so if he had helmed this particular movie, he might have ended the industry’s interest in making movies about women all together.

Since his departure, a Warner Bros. vice president has officially voiced her interest in writing the film. Roxane Gay messaged DC comics on twitter offering to write the script that (according to Hollywood Reporter) Whedon couldn’t figure out. Considering how his recent films have been received (cough, Justice League. cough), this is probably for the best.

The movie Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham’s police commissioner James Gordon within the Batman universe. No word on whether or not Batman will make an appearance, or if J.K. Simmons will return as the commissioner. Seeing how things are, there’s no hope of even telling when we’ll even get a release date; here’s to hoping that this movie is worth the wait.