How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Joss Whedon Calls It Quits On Batgirl Movie

February 23, 2018
Jess
batgirl

From the mind that brought you seven years of Buffy the Vampire Slayer comes a confusing mixture of disappointment… and relief? Joss Whedon has officially backed out of directing the (hopefully still) upcoming Batgirl movie.

After what Whedon did to Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the air around his departure has been a mixture of guilt and relief. After all, with Wonder Woman having been so well received, expectations on female hero movies are at an all-time high. Whedon’s recent female characters haven’t been the greatest, and so if he had helmed this particular movie, he might have ended the industry’s interest in making movies about women all together.

Since his departure, a Warner Bros. vice president has officially voiced her interest in writing the film. Roxane Gay messaged DC comics on twitter offering to write the script that (according to Hollywood Reporter) Whedon couldn’t figure out. Considering how his recent films have been received (cough, Justice League. cough), this is probably for the best.

The movie Batgirl will focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham’s police commissioner James Gordon within the Batman universe. No word on whether or not Batman will make an appearance, or if J.K. Simmons will return as the commissioner. Seeing how things are, there’s no hope of even telling when we’ll even get a release date; here’s to hoping that this movie is worth the wait.

Trending
RELATED
Star Wars
News
Mark Hamill Finally Gets The Star He Deserves
Solo
News
If This Trailer Re-Cut Doesn’t Get You Psyched For Solo, Nothing Will
solo
News
Donald Glover Claims Solo Is ‘A Lot More Fun’ Than Other Star Wars M...
Sonic Mania
News
Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Races Ahead With 2019 Release Date
INNERSPACE CLIPS