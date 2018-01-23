Share This: ‘Get Out’ Just Received 4 Oscar Nominations And Jordan Peele Had The Best Reaction Crystal

“What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place,” Oscar-nominated writer and director Jordan Peele asked his many Twitter followers on Tuesday morning (January 23). Whatever it is, that’s where Peele is right now after waking up to three Academy Award nominations for his racially charged thriller Get Out.

Peele has a lot to celebrate. In addition to the pure elation of just being nominated for not one but three Oscars, he just became the third person ever to receive best picture, directing, and writing nods for his first feature film as a director—and the first black man to accomplish the feat.

Obviously, it all made the writer-director a little emotional this morning. It’s a good thing he had the perfect GIF to express these emotions:

What’s the opposite of the Sunken Place? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you. ✊🏾 — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

Peele’s leading man, Daniel Kaluuya, was also nominated for an Academy Award for his striking performance in the film, bringing Get Out‘s Oscar totals to four nominations.

To recap: Jordan Peele is now Oscar-nominated Jordan Peele, and he’s nominated alongside Greta Gerwig, who is now the fifth woman to ever be nominated for Best Director. Yes, this is most definitely the opposite of the Sunken Place.