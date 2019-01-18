Share This: John Wick 3 Trailer Promises Extreme Action, Dogs, And Halle Berry Jon

Dogs played an important role in the first two John Wick movies, and you can expect more of the same in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, thanks to the addition of the dog-loving Sofia. Played by Halle Berry, this character “has a past with John,” Keanu Reeves explained in a recent interview. “I end up going to find her to see if she can help me.” According to director Chad Stahelski, Sofia’s two “canine assistants” are “symbolic of someone she’s lost” and “they work very well tactically.” To see the whole gang in action, check out the new trailer:

While this trailer is heavy on action and light on plot, the official synopsis fills in a few additional details: “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’—membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrives in theatres on May 17. Check out the trailer above.