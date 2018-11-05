Share This: John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Break Their Silence About A Quiet Place 2 Jon

One of the surprise mega-successes of 2018, A Quiet Place was destined for sequel territory by the end of its opening weekend, but co-writer/director/star John Krasinski was reluctant to return. It seems he eventually changed his mind, recognizing a deep well of potential, both commercial and creative.

“This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake,” he explained in a recent Q&A. “It’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience. It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating. It’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets.”

While the actual plan for the second film remains a mystery, Krasinski’s co-star (and wife) Emily Blunt offered some intriguing clues. “In some ways, the idea of seeing who these people were before this all happened would be interesting,” she said. “But I’m not quite sure because I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next? I think people feel very invested in this family… I think it’s such an open book right now and certainly for John, who is lasering into something as we speak.”

The sequel to A Quiet Place arrives in theatres on May 15, 2020.