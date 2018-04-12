Share This: John Krasinski Reveals The Origin Story Of A Quiet Place’s Crazy Creatures Jon

This time last week, there were far more questions than answers about writer-director-actor John Krasinski and his new film A Quiet Place. Now a certified blockbuster—the modestly budgeted horror hit has already grossed $85 million worldwide—this film has introduced its vast audience to a mysterious new breed of movie monster. While the film reveals little about their backstory, Krasinski shared further details with Empire, including at least one crucial fact: they’re aliens.

“They’re an evolutionary perfect machine,” he said. “The idea is, if they grew up on a planet that had no humans and no light, then they don’t need eyes. They can only hunt by sound. They also develop a way to protect themselves from everything else. That’s why they’re bulletproof. The other idea was it’s also the reason why they were able to survive… the explosion of their planet… on these meteorites. Until they open themselves up to be vulnerable, they’re completely invulnerable.”

A Quiet Place is Krasinski’s third film as director, but it’s the first one anyone bothered to see. On the strength of that success, he will re-team with producers Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller for another sci-fi skewing endeavour: Life on Mars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is an adaptation of Cecil Castellucci’s We Have Always Lived on Mars, a short story that revolves around “a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm.” The big twist? “The woman one day finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.”

A Quiet Place is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.