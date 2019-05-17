Share This: John Carpenter Is Ready To Make Another ‘Little Horror Film’ Jon

John Carpenter has distinguished himself in many areas (writing, producing, acting, composing scores), but his main claim to fame—and the primary venue for his other credits—has always been his work as a director. In recent years, Carpenter has undergone something of a renaissance, launching an impressive side career as a musician, releasing albums and playing sold out shows all over the world with his band. Plus, no less than four of his films (Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, The Fog, andThe Thing) have been turned into major, sometimes wildly successful Hollywood remakes.

But even amidst all that activity, Carpenter’s career as a director has been dormant for almost a decade—since 2010’s The Ward, which was only his second feature film this century—with no concrete plans to change that any time soon. Speaking earlier this week at the Cannes Film Festival, Carpenter was unable to tease any specific filmmaking plans, but he made it clear that his desire to direct again is still relatively strong.

“I don’t have one scheduled, but I’m working on things,” he told Collider. “I made a lot of movies and I got burned out and I had to stop for a while. I have to have a life. Circumstance would have to be correct for me to do it again. I’d love to make a little horror film that would be great or a big adventure film. It would be a project that I like that’s budgeted correctly. Nowadays they make these young directors do [a] movie for $2 million when the movie is written for $10 million. So you have to squeeze it all in there and I don’t want to do that any more.”

