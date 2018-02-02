How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Horror Legend John Carpenter Explains Why He’s No Longer Afraid To Revisit ‘Halloween’

February 2, 2018
Jon
halloween

Back in October, horror mega-producer Jason Blum made it clear that the new Halloween movie is benefiting from the involvement of legendary filmmaker John Carpenter, the man who originated the franchise in 1978 (with co-writer/producer Debra Hill, who died in 2005). “We don’t take any big steps without his approval,” Blum explained. “For instance, hiring [co-writer/director] David [Gordon Green] and [co-writer] Danny [McBride] he approved. He approved their pitch, he approved their first script, he approved bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis. So any time we make a big creative turn, he’s involved with that and we don’t do it without his blessing.”

Earlier this week, the shoot got under way, giving Carpenter a perfect opportunity to explain how and why he finally overcame his fear of the franchise. “I talked about the Halloweens for a long time, the sequels—I haven’t even seen all of them,” he said. I don’t even know what really was there, but finally it occurred to me: if I’m just flapping my gums here, talking about it, why don’t I try to make it as good as I can? I could offer advice. I could talk to the director. I like the director very much. I like the script. So, you know, stop throwing rocks from the sidelines and get in there and try to do something positive.”

Halloween arrives in theatres on October 19. To see Jamie Lee Curtis’ look in the new film, check out her tweet from the first day of shooting below.

