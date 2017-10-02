Share This: John Carpenter’s Keeping The Halloween Reboot On The Fright Track Jon

October’s finally here, which means at least one thing for all you genre movie fans: lots of time spent watching Halloween movies. However, this annual ritual will be a little different next year, as you will be treated to a brand new entry in the series, the first since 2009’s Halloween II and the first John Carpenter-approved Michael Myers movie since 1981’s Halloween II.

Speaking to ComingSoon.net, producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Split) made it clear that Carpenter is more than just a symbolic name in the credits. “We don’t take any big steps without his approval,” Blum explained. “For instance, hiring [co-writer/director] David [Gordon Green] and [co-writer] Danny [McBride] he approved. He approved their pitch, he approved their first script, he approved bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis. So anytime we make a big creative turn, he’s involved with that and we don’t do it without his blessing.”

Speaking to Filmmaker Magazine, Green also highlighted Carpenter’s contribution—and revealed that the film is on the brink of production. “We start shooting in six weeks in Charleston,” he said. “I can’t say too much more as we are trying to keep things tight right now, but we are doing something unique. John Carpenter is involved as well, which is like a dream to me. The two films I couldn’t watch growing up were Halloween and Revenge of the Nerds, so I can’t wait to invite my parents to this one.”

He also had kind words for Blum, assuring fans that the series is in good hands, even if some of Green and McBride’s past credits—including movies like Your Highness and TV series like Eastbound & Down—cause confusion. “I am working with Jason Blum, and he is great. Every horror fan knows Blumhouse and what they represent. The fact that me and Danny wrote it is probably confusing to them, but we’ll keep that in the shadows. That is not going to be a part of how we campaign the movie.”

The new Halloween movie arrives in theatres on October 18, 2018. Green and McBride have described it as a sequel to the original Halloween and Halloween II, so check out the trailers for those modern horror classics below.