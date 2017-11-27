Share This: Joe Manganiello Shares Up-Close Look Of His Villainous Justice League Role Hilary H

In spite ofÂ Justice LeagueÂ underperforming in its first couple of weeks in theatres, members of the cast and the DCEU at large are looking forwardâ€”and that includesÂ Joe Manganiello, who’s set to join the action as a villain to look out for in movies to come.

The actorâ€”best known for playing Alcide, the werewolf with a heart of gold, on HBO’sÂ True Bloodâ€”makes an appearance in a post-credits moment ofÂ Justice LeagueÂ asÂ Deathstroke, as explained byÂ Entertainment Weeky. The slice-happy assassin is listening to Lux Luthor plot a crew full of bad guys to take on the Justice League, and it seems like he’ll be whipping out his swords in a future DC flick ASAP.

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

As there wasn’t a ton to go on in that brief sneak preview, Manganiello gave eager fans one of his own via Instagram.

Does this mean Deathstroke will take on the Dark Knight inÂ The Batman? We’ll have to wait and see, but one thing’s for sureâ€”Manganiello is looking forward to his own major action moment.