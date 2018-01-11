How do you want to login to your Space account?

Jodie Whittaker’s Second Doctor Who Photo Reveals Something We Missed The First Time

January 11, 2018
Corrina
The-Doctor

We’re still quite some time away from getting to hear Jodie Whittaker introduce herself to a random, would-be alien overlord with the classic line. “I’m the Doctor!” but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep celebrating the fact that Who finally has a woman piloting the TARDIS.

And so we’re doing it—with another official photo of Whittaker in her Thirteenth Doctor costume, hanging out in some place that looks a lot like Scotland. (Could that be an homage to Peter Capaldi? We like to think so.) Check her out in all her suspendered glory below.

Also: did anyone notice those pierced ears when the first costume photo came out? Are piercings another Who first?

