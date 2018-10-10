Share This: Watch Jodie Whittaker Explain The Thirteenth Doctor’s New Look On The Social Corrina

“Regeneration, change, and inclusivity.” Doctor number Thirteen, Jodie Whittaker, summed up her new role perfectly during a recent visit to the set of CTV’s The Social, where the Doctor Who star talked about everything from her Time’s Up-compatible paycheque to the Doctor’s quirky braces (no, those aren’t what you think they are).

The new season comes with big updates from the show—from the theme song to the new team of writers and directors—but one of the most talked about changes is the Doctor’s new look. Whittaker says that the choice in how to dress Thirteen was a true collaboration between her and Who costume designer Ray Holman. “It came from an image that I’d found from the internet,” she explains, describing her look as an “amalgamation of young and old and timeless and current.”

Following the season premiere of Doctor Who that aired this past Sunday, Whittaker told the Social crew how excited she was to be a part of the iconic Whovian universe. Her friend, Broadchurch co-star and Tenth Doctor David Tennant, had given her some advice leading up to her big debut: “This is the time of your life,” said Tennant, “and the wonderful thing is that it never ends”

Though just one episode of Thirteen’s season has aired, Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor more than a year ago and has already has a ton of experience being part of the Who community. “They’ve welcomed us open-heartedly,” she says, referring to both her Doctor and the Doctor’s new companions, Yasmin (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Ryan (Tosin Cole). “It’s a role you carry forever,” she adds.

Check out her full interview below.