Joaquin Phoenix Finally Admits He Might Play The Joker Jon

Earlier this year, it was reported that Joaquin Phoenix is circling the role of The Joker in a mysterious new spin-off movie directed by Todd Phillips and produced by Martin Scorsese. A few weeks later, the actor played dumb when a French journalist raised the possibility, but he now seems willing to acknowledge that it could happen. In an interview with Fandango, he suggested that he would be willing to play the role, but only if Phillips and the script land somewhere that’s exciting for him.

“It could be an interesting character,” he said. “I see it as any other movie. I wouldn’t say, ‘I won’t do westerns.’ It depends on what it is. I don’t really care about the genre, I care about the character and the filmmaker. If you have the ability to transcend the genre, then that’s what you want to do. So I wouldn’t say, hands down, ‘No, I wouldn’t do that kind of movie.’”

As he continued, Phoenix vaguely alluded to Doctor Strange, a role he came close to playing for Marvel. “There are things where I’ve flirted with the possibility where there was the potential for this to be… something that’s actually interesting to me,” he explained. “But then, for whatever reason, they never got to that place where everyone else feels the same way—and that’s key. Everyone has to want to explore the same thing or else it just doesn’t f**king work. I’m not opposed to it. I don’t make decisions on budget or things like that. It’s really the filmmaker and the character.”

Phoenix’s future as The Joker remains to be seen, but his acclaimed new movie, You Were Never Really Here, arrives in theatres next week. Check out the trailer below.