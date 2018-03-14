Share This: Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster Is Ready For His Marvel Spinoff Jon

Including more laughs in Thor: Ragnarok than anyone thought possible, director Taika Waititi gave Jeff Goldblum—and his fellow supporting players—countless opportunities to steal scenes. This may explain why Goldblum’s feeling so enthusiastic about the MCU.

“Marvel has a really interesting and brilliant approach to making movies,” he said in a recent interview. “They have a creative way about them and they’re ambitious. They went out and hired Taika Waititi, who is a brilliant and interesting director, to do it. It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Asked to name his favourite Marvel movie, he instantly picked the one he’s in, but this is more than just a matter of vanity. “I remember when I first saw Thor: Ragnarok I was kind of on the edge of my seat,” he explained. “There were a lot of, ‘Wow, that was surprising,’ moments. Even though I helped make it, it’s still very compelling. I found Anthony Hopkins and the whole family story very touching. And, at every turn, I found Taika’s brand of humour sent me into hysterics. I found it really funny.”

As for Goldblum’s Marvel future, he sees at least two promising spinoff possibilities. “I overlapped with one day of Cate Blanchett’s shooting and she’s so spectacular as Hela. I keep wanting to have scenes with her. We worked together on a Wes Anderson movie a while ago—The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou—and I sure would love to do anything with her. But in the comic books, the character of The Grandmaster is the brother of The Collector, played by Benicio del Toro, who I adore. So I would enjoy doing something with him. That would be fun.”

Goldblum can be seen in a new short film and several deleted scenes on the Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD of Thor: Ragnarok, which are available now. Sample the extras below.