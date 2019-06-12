Share This: Jason Reitman Reveals His ‘Amazing’ Plan For The New Ghostbusters Movie Jon

Since making his directorial debut with 2005’s Thank You For Smoking, Jason Reitman (Juno, Up in the Air) has gone out of his way to distinguish himself from his father Ivan. While both specialize in comedy, the younger Reitman has kept things on a much smaller scale. Of course, that all changes next year with the release of the new Ghostbusters movie, which gives Jason Reitman a chance to revisit the sensibilities of his father’s most popular film. At a Ghostbusters fan event over the weekend, he elaborated on his intentions—and how this unlikely project came about.

“We wanted to make a love letter to the original movie,” he said. “I did not expect to be making a new Ghostbusters movie. I thought I was going to be this indie dude who made Sundance movies. And then this character came to me. She was a 12-year-old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this was the movie that I needed to make, that I needed to write.”

As for the film’s connection to the three earlier Ghostbusters instalments, Reitman offered some enlightening details. “It’s a new movie,” he explained. “It’s really about a new set of characters. It takes place in a new place, a new location and… what I’m excited for is the possibility of all kinds of Ghostbusters movies. I’m hoping that you guys will join me on this one because these characters are amazing. I can’t wait to introduce you to them… they are a family… you don’t know their connection [to the original characters]—and they don’t know their connection yet, either.”

The untitled new Ghostbusters movie arrives in theatres on July 10, 2020. Check out the trailer for the 1984 original below.