How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Jason Reitman Reveals His ‘Amazing’ Plan For The New Ghostbusters Movie

June 12, 2019
Jon
jason-reitman-ghostbusters-movie-plans

Since making his directorial debut with 2005’s Thank You For Smoking, Jason Reitman (Juno, Up in the Air) has gone out of his way to distinguish himself from his father Ivan. While both specialize in comedy, the younger Reitman has kept things on a much smaller scale. Of course, that all changes next year with the release of the new Ghostbusters movie, which gives Jason Reitman a chance to revisit the sensibilities of his father’s most popular film. At a Ghostbusters fan event over the weekend, he elaborated on his intentions—and how this unlikely project came about.

“We wanted to make a love letter to the original movie,” he said. “I did not expect to be making a new Ghostbusters movie. I thought I was going to be this indie dude who made Sundance movies. And then this character came to me. She was a 12-year-old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand. And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this was the movie that I needed to make, that I needed to write.”

As for the film’s connection to the three earlier Ghostbusters instalments, Reitman offered some enlightening details. “It’s a new movie,” he explained. “It’s really about a new set of characters. It takes place in a new place, a new location and… what I’m excited for is the possibility of all kinds of Ghostbusters movies. I’m hoping that you guys will join me on this one because these characters are amazing. I can’t wait to introduce you to them… they are a family… you don’t know their connection [to the original characters]—and they don’t know their connection yet, either.”

The untitled new Ghostbusters movie arrives in theatres on July 10, 2020. Check out the trailer for the 1984 original below.

Trending
RELATED
News
Quentin Tarantino To Take Star Trek to R-Rated Frontiers
men-in-black-international-official-trailer-2
News
Meet The Faces Of Men In Black: International In This Behind-The-Scenes ...
frozen-2-official-trailer
News
Elsa’s Powers Need To Save The Realm In Frozen 2 Trailer
robert-pattinson-superhero-movies-opinion
News
Robert Pattinson Explains His Issue With Superhero Movies