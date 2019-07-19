Share This: It’s Official: Jamie Lee Curtis Will Be Back For Two Halloween Sequels Jon

Last week, we briefly considered a fascinating possibility: back-to-back Halloween sequels that would reunite the key cast and crew from last year’s blockbuster franchise revival. At that time, there was speculation that star Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green would return and the two films might even debut in the same month. Well, we now have confirmation that Green and Curtis will collaborate on two more Halloween films—that are scheduled to arrive one year apart.

As the video above explains, “the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over.” The first sequel (Halloween Kills) is scheduled for 2020, with an apparent trilogy-ender (Halloween Ends) following one year later. On Twitter, producer Jason Blum revealed that executive producer/composer/horror legend John Carpenter will also be back, while Curtis herself confirmed that she has plenty more Halloween in her future.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP🔥🔪 Happy Halloween 🎃2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019

Halloween Kills arrives in theatres on October 16, 2020, while Halloween Ends debuts a year later on October 15, 2021. Check out the trailer for their predecessor below.