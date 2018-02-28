Share This: Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Confirms Our Worst Fears About Groot Jess

If you cried at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy then grab a tissue, because Director James Gunn is after your tears once again. If you didn’t cry, we’d ask you to kindly hang your head in respect/shame.

Some of you may remember Gunn’s previous confirmation of our worst fears regarding the fate of our most beloved character, but his most recent reminder that Groot from Vol. 1 is dead is, somehow, worse. Taking to Twitter, the director engaged in a back and forth with fans about the Porgs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi and our favourite sapling, dropping this bombshell (again) when a fan expressed the widely believed (hoped) theory that baby Groot was a clone of the original.

First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018

This reminder confirms that the truest guardian of the galaxy is no longer with us. But why did Gunn feel the need to crush our hopes and dreams under his heartless heel (sorry, we’re still emotional)? In the original explanation for Groot’s death, Gunn clarified that he was frustrated with the resurrections and returns of popular characters in shows and movies. When he came under fire for doing the same with the best ‘giving tree’ of all, he reminded fans that the adorable baby Groot is not Rocket’s old best friend with a new face, but rather an orphaned Grootling with a life and personality of his own. Groot’s character had changed quite a bit in Vol. 2, after all (see angsty teen Groot from the credit scenes). Here come the tears again.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will return in all of their glory in Marvel Studio’s upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which will hit theatres April 25. We’re more than excited about the galaxies finally meshing together and who knows, maybe we’ll find out what a ‘Groot’ actually is. Watch the trailer for the upcoming film below for your daily dose of Marvel movie excitement.