Share This: James Cameron Wants Audiences To Finally Get Avenger Fatigue Jon

For someone currently busy making four Avatar sequels, director James Cameron is surprisingly enthusiastic about the potential for audience fatigue. While he considers himself a fan of the MCU, he’s anxious to see Hollywood take a break from superheroes. “I’m hoping we’ll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon,” he said over the weekend. “Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.”

Commercially, the 63-year-old has one of the best track records in Hollywood history, but he confesses that he doesn’t really understand where today’s audience is coming from. “I would say I don’t have… my finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist today because I haven’t had a TV show or movie out recently,” he explained. “So I don’t know where tastes are going in respect to science fiction.”

Which brings us back to Marvel. While Cameron sees the merit in the company’s films, he wishes there was a little more science in their fiction. “We can see the market drives us to a sort of science fiction now that’s either completely escapist and doesn’t require a technical consultant—an example of that would be Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s just fun. We don’t care how those spaceships work or any of that stuff works. And then you have scientifically responsible science fiction like The Martian or Interstellar.”

Cameron won’t be back in theatres until Avatar 2 arrives in 2020, but Marvel returns later this week with Avengers: Infinity War. Check out the trailer below.