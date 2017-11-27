Share This: James Cameron Just ‘Cracked The Code’ For Those Avatar Sequels Jon

Throughout James Cameron’s career, the commercial potential of his films has been underestimated. In spite of his many record-breaking successes, skeptics continue to dismiss every new film as an inevitable flop, whether it’s Titanic, Avatar, or the forthcoming Avatar sequels. The reason Cameron keeps proving everyone wrong is his constant innovation. No matter how unappetizing four more Avatar movies may seem, there’s a very good chance he has developed groundbreaking innovations that will justify the effort. The first of his major new breakthroughs is underwater motion capture.

“It’s never been done before and it’s very tricky because our motion capture system, like most motion capture systems, is what they call optical base, meaning that it uses markers that are photographed with hundreds of cameras,” he told Collider. “The problem with water is not the underwater part, but the interface between the air and the water, which forms a moving mirror. That moving mirror reflects all the dots and markers, and it creates a bunch of false markers.”

In spite of this challenge, it sounds like Cameron and his team have cracked the case. “We’ve thrown a lot of horsepower, innovation, imagination, and new technology at the problem,” he explained. “It’s taken us about a year and a half now to work out how we’re going to do it. We’ve done a tremendous amount of testing, and we did it successfully, for the first time, just last Tuesday (November 14). We actually played an entire scene underwater with our young cast… we’ve basically cracked the code.”

The second Avatar film finally arrives in theatres on December 18, 2020, with subsequent films scheduled for 2021, 2024, and 2025. Check out the trailer for the original below.