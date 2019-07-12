Share This: Meet The Man Who Was Almost Han Solo Jon

With the recent release of Midsommar, Irish actor Jack Reynor has made a splash in Hollywood, but he’s been in the running for a number of major roles in recent years. In fact, even before he emerged as one of the frontrunners to play Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, he was seriously considered for a role in The Force Awakens.

“It was a long process, obviously, and I met with J.J. [Abrams] a couple of times on it,” he said in a recent interview. “It was an exciting time, and then, of course, I was considered for the Han Solo movie, too. Again, that was a long process. For each of those films, the casting process went on for a good nine months. It was interesting, and I think it would’ve been exciting to do the Han Solo movie. Who wouldn’t have wanted to play that character? Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for me, but I did watch the film and not only did Alden Ehrenreich do a really great job, it was my favourite of all the Star Wars movies that have come out recently.”

As that answer makes clear, the film’s muted reception hasn’t dulled Reynor’s enthusiasm for the project—and he’d gladly star in the same film if it was offered to him today. “If you’re an actor in this day and age and you’re only driven by the bottom line—a film’s critical reception and its box office success—you’re not going to have a particularly fulfilling career,” he explained. “There’s so much to be gained from the experience of making a film—working with people, the community you can develop, the travel. There’s a world out there to be seen, and sometimes, these films bring you to places you never would’ve been before… if it had worked out and I got the film, I would’ve done it, 100 percent, even knowing how it was received.”

Midsommar is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.