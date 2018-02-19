How do you want to login to your Space account?

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

J.J. Abrams Thinks Some Last Jedi Critics Feel ‘Threatened By Women’

February 19, 2018
Jon
star wars

The Last Jedi may have divided fans, but it did so to the tune of $1.3 billion worldwide (and counting), so writer-director Rian Johnson and producer Kathleen Kennedy have no reason to dwell on the negative. However, as J.J. Abrams sees it, some fans went much further than the usual nitpicking, finding reason to tap into a more generalized animosity.

Star Wars is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in Star Wars,” he told Indiewire when asked about The Last Jedi backlash. “If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars. You can probably look at the first movie that George [Lucas] did and say that Leia was too outspoken, or she was too tough. Anyone who wants to find a problem with anything can find the problem. The internet seems to be made for that.”

While the consensus on The Last Jedi has been overwhelmingly positive, many of the film’s admirers worry that the haters could have an influence on Abrams’ plans for Episode IX. In response, the Episode VII filmmaker was unequivocal. “Not in the least,” he said. “I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren… their story continues in a way that I couldn’t be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see.”

Two months into its theatrical run, The Last Jedi is still going strong in a few hundred theatres. Read our review here, and check out the trailer below.

