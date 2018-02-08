Share This: J.J. Abrams Explains What He’s Got In Mind For ‘Cloverfield 4’ Jon

Even before the first Cloverfield movie arrived in theatres 10 years ago, the franchise established itself as a borderline prank with a mysterious, untitled teaser. Eight years later, a sequel arrived, though the title (10 Cloverfield Lane) was the only indication fans had of a connection going into the movie.

We didn’t have to wait long for the third entry, but The Cloverfield Paradox threw everyone for another loop when it bypassed theatres. Given that unpredictable history, the Cloverfield franchise could go just about anywhere next, and producer J.J. Abrams is considering plenty of possibilities.

“We’ve talked about versions of things,” he said in a recent Facebook Q&A. “When we did 10 Cloverfield Lane, we were thinking Michelle—the character Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays—it’s such a sort of weird origin story of this kind of incredibly, I think, awesome heroine. The idea of following her story is really cool. And then at one point, we were like, ‘You know what would be really cool? What if they crossed paths with Gugu [Mbatha-Raw]’s character Ava?’ You start to think of ‘what ifs.’”

However, Abrams revealed that the primary concepts currently being considered aren’t related to past Cloverfield characters: “The bigger ideas that we’ve had about where this thing goes haven’t necessarily been those ideas, but they’ve kind of been fun theoretical offshoots.”