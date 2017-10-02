Share This: It Can’t Be Killed Off At The Box Office Weeks After Its Opening Hilary H

A little competition can be a good thing, and it seems thatÂ Itâ€”which just closed its fourth week in theatresâ€”isÂ stillÂ giving new releases and star-studded sequels a run for their money.

As the indisputable champion of the September box office (having clinched the record forÂ best-ever September openingÂ for a film back when it was released),Â ItÂ earned juuuust a smidge more than bothÂ Kingsman: The Golden CircleÂ and new releaseÂ American Made. Currently,Â ItÂ is looking at a $17.3 million weekend, while the other two films are set to bring in $17 million each, according toÂ The Hollywood Reporter.

ItÂ temporarily relinquished its top spot at the box office toÂ Kingsman: The Golden CircleÂ last week, but the expected drop-off for the follow-up toÂ Kingsman: The Secret ServiceÂ and the projected opening numbers for the Tom Cruise-starringÂ American MadeÂ couldn’t outperform Pennywise and his murderous tricks.

But, hey: Cruise and theÂ KingsmanÂ gang shouldn’t feel too bad. It’s October now, after all, which means that Halloween is nighâ€”and everyone’s definitely in the mood for something spooky, soÂ It‘s success is to be expected. Still haven’t seen it? You’re apparently not aloneâ€”either that, or those whoÂ haveÂ watched the Losers Club battle the sewer demon can’t get enough of Stephen King’s scary story.