It Can't Be Killed Off At The Box Office Weeks After Its Opening

A little competition can be a good thing, and it seems that It—which just closed its fourth week in theatres—is still giving new releases and star-studded sequels a run for their money.

As the indisputable champion of the September box office (having clinched the record for best-ever September opening for a film back when it was released), It earned juuuust a smidge more than both Kingsman: The Golden Circle and new release American Made. Currently, It is looking at a $17.3 million weekend, while the other two films are set to bring in $17 million each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It temporarily relinquished its top spot at the box office to Kingsman: The Golden Circle last week, but the expected drop-off for the follow-up to Kingsman: The Secret Service and the projected opening numbers for the Tom Cruise-starring American Made couldn’t outperform Pennywise and his murderous tricks.

But, hey: Cruise and the Kingsman gang shouldn’t feel too bad. It’s October now, after all, which means that Halloween is nigh—and everyone’s definitely in the mood for something spooky, so It‘s success is to be expected. Still haven’t seen it? You’re apparently not alone—either that, or those who have watched the Losers Club battle the sewer demon can’t get enough of Stephen King’s scary story.