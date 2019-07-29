Share This: It Chapter Two Is Nearly Three Hours Long – And It Could Have Been Four Jon

When It was released two years ago, fans knew it was only a partial adaptation of Stephen King’s sprawling 1986 novel. Fitting 1,138 pages into a single film was never a viable option, but even two films turned out to be a stretch. According to director Andy Muschietti, It Chapter Two currently runs an epic two hours and 45 minutes, as there’s simply too much story to cram into a more standard two-hour running time. In fact, there were times when it seemed this much-anticipated sequel might be even longer.

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” Muschietti said in a recent interview. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”

Muschietti knew he’d lose his audience with a four-hour cut, but early indications suggest that viewers are perfectly happy to stick around for 165 minutes (“Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaints,” he explained). For those anxious to see it all, producer Barbara Muschietti has good news: you will eventually get an opportunity to watch the complete director’s cut. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie,” she said. “You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release, but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

It Chapter Two arrives in theatres on September 6. Check out the trailer below.