Share This: The Shocking Scene It: Chapter Two’s Screenwriter Refused To Cut Jon

One of three screenwriters on It and the sole writer on It: Chapter Two, Gary Dauberman has spent the last several years navigating the burden of adapting one of Stephen King’s most celebrated and sprawling novels. In his efforts to be faithful to the source material, Dauberman has elected to include some moments that were too disturbing for the 1990 TV miniseries, including the brutally homophobic assault of Adrian Mellon (Xavier Dolan).

“It is an iconic scene in the book and one we wanted to include in the movie,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It is the first attack in present day Derry and sets the stage for what Derry has become. It is the influence of Pennywise, even while he is hibernating, and it’s pure evil what happens to Adrian. These bullies working through Pennywise was important for us to show.”

In the process of adapting this terrifying novel, Dauberman only had one major fear: disappointing King. “I have countless email drafts for him, and I have been wanting to reach out, but it is hard to figure out what I would say,” he explained. “I need to reach out to him, but I have such a fear of rejection. I don’t want to send the email and hear nothing back and be like, ‘Oh… f*ck.’”

It: Chapter Two arrives in theatres on September 6. Check out the trailer below.