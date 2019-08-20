How do you want to login to your Space account?

James McAvoy Reveals It Chapter Two’s Secret Weapon: Tequila

August 20, 2019
Jon
A lifelong Stephen King fan, actor James McAvoy was immediately intrigued when he learned from his Dark Phoenix co-star Jessica Chastain that he had a fan in It director Andy Muschietti. Although McAvoy knew this put him in contention for It Chapter Two, he approached this possibility with muted enthusiasm. “You hear things like that a lot in your career from various different people, and it doesn’t always necessarily come through,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “A very wise actor once told me, ‘Don’t believe you’ve got the job until you see yourself on screen at the premiere.’”

Fortunately for McAvoy, Muschietti selected him to play the adult Bill and the duo struck up a productive collaboration. When it became clear that something was missing from Bill’s arc, McAvoy and Muschietti joined forces with a bottle of tequila to create a crucial sequence involving Bill, Pennywise, a young boy, and a hall of mirrors. “We were missing a vital story beat for Bill where he dealt with his guilt that he caused his brother’s death,” McAvoy explained. “I said to Andy, ‘What can we do?’…and literally in 50 minutes, he invented a whole new sequence. It was never in the script, and it isn’t in the book. It’s brilliant.” 

It Chapter Two arrives in theatres on September 6. Check out the trailer below.

