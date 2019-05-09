Share This: Bill Skarsgård Promises Shock And Unpredictability In It: Chapter Two Jon

Only two years have passed since the release of It, but 27 years pass between the events in that film and its sequel, which arrives in theatres later this year. As a result, most of the characters look significantly older in It: Chapter Two, but the shape-shifting Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) plays by a different set of rules. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change,” Skarsgård said in a recent interview, before explaining that the change is more internal, stemming from the way the kids in It turned the tables late in the film.

“Now he’s experienced something that he has been inflicting on others and… there’s a shift leading into the second movie,” the actor explained. “It fuels hatred and anger towards the kids, who will be adults in this one, so I think there might be an even more vicious Pennywise. He’s really going after it.”

From an acting perspective, Skarsgård was intrigued by the opportunities presented by the sequel. “There’s a lot to explore,” he said. “You can change him or make him whackier, but he’s not really bound to continuity in the sense that a normal character would be. We can explore his unpredictability now that we’ve established the character for the audience. We can still sort of shock them.”

It: Chapter Two arrives in theatres on September 6. Check out the trailer below.