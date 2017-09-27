Share This: Hide Your Children: It Sequel Gets An Official Release Date Crystal

Brace yourselves, Losers: Pennywise the Dancing Clown is coming back for more. Following theÂ massive box office successÂ of Andy Muschietti’s feature film adaptation ofÂ It, New Line and Warner Bros. haveÂ announcedÂ thatÂ It: Chapter 2Â will float into theaters on September 6, 2019â€”just in time for the start of a new school year!

Details are sparse at the moment, but here’s what we know about theÂ ItÂ sequel: As promised at the end ofÂ It, the second chapter will pick up 27 years later, following the Losers’ Club as they each make their way back to Derry to confront the fear-eating evil that lurks in the sewers once and for all. The sequel will also dig into some of the deeper mythology of the Stephen King novel.

Last month, Muschietti told MTV News that Chapter 2Â wouldn’t be as funnyÂ as its predecessor, so don’t expect any New Kids on the Block jokes. “If the second movie happens,” he said, “I really want to recover the dialogue between the two timelines that the book had.”

In King’s 1,138-page tome, the timelinesâ€”of the Losers’ Club as kids in 1957 and when they return to Derry as adults in 1985â€”are intertwined throughout the narrative. In Chapter 2, Muschietti would aim to do something similar, intercutting the events of the Losers as adults in 2016 with repressed memories from their childhoods in the 1980s. Of course book readers know that hidden in these repressed memories are the clues they need to defeat It for good.

Gary Dauberman, who was one of the writers on the first chapter, is set pen the sequel, and Muschietti, though not yet confirmed by the studio, is expected to return to helm the project. The young cast ofÂ It, including Finn Wolfhard and scene-stealer Sophia Lillis, will feasibly return to film Muschietti’s proposed flashbacks. Bill SkarsgÃ¥rd will also reprise his terrifying turn as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and he hopes to explore more of the character’sÂ metaphysical origins.