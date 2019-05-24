Share This: Will We Ever Get A New Indiana Jones Movie? Corrina

On April 24, 1989 the man we affectionately call ‘Indie’ returned to the screen for the third instalment of the Steven Spielberg-directed Indiana Jones series, The Last Crusade. It was, however, not to be the last Indiana Jones movie. In 2008 we were surprised with Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, whetting our appetite for more Indie as Ford and Spielberg thrilled us yet again nearly 20 years later… and so fans were promised a fifth film. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of The Last Crusade and 11 years since the most recent movie, yet we’re still waiting for the new (and maybe last) appearance of Ford’s Indiana Jones. Will we ever get it?

When the franchise moved from Paramount to Disney back in 2015, Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair that a fifth Indiana Jones movie “will one day be made inside this company. When it will happen, I’m not quite sure. We haven’t started working on a script yet, but we are talking about it.” That same year, both Spielberg and Ford said that they were in. Even George Lucas had agreed to get involved as a producer with John Williams scoring the film. Finally, news came that Indie would return to theatres on July 19, 2019.

Alas, it was not to be. Delays pushed back the release of the movie until 2020, and then again until 2021. Problems with the script were cited and rewrites were undertaken. In 2018, it was announced that Spielberg would begin filming the fifth Indiana Jones movie…well, right now, in April of 2019, somewhere in the UK. But that’s been pushed back too, by anywhere from a few months to a year. Sigh.

The good news is that the movie is still alive on both Ford and Spielberg’s IMDb pages, with the release date set for 2021. Until then, we have four other films to watch and rewatch in preparation (and those rumours about Chris Pratt taking over the role from Ford to contemplate).

For a blast from the past, watch the Last Crusade trailer below.