Incredibles 2 Finally Drops A Sneak Peek With Supercharged New Footage

In Incredibles 2, Bob Parr faces his toughest opponent yet: math. Wait, what?

The long-waited Pixar sequel will pick up right where the first film (released in 2004) ended, with Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) hanging up his cape to take care of the kids while his wife Helen (Holly Hunter)—known by her super alter ego Elastigirl—takes up the superhero mantle for a new initiative funded by telecommunications entrepreneur Winston Deavor. Their mission? To change the public perception of Supers and bring them back into the spotlight.

The latest trailer, which debuted during Wednesday night’s Olympics coverage, gives us our first look at Deavor, Elastigirl in action, and Mr. Incredible’s stay-at-home-dad skills. After all, somebody has to stay at home with little Jack-Jack now that his powers have emerged. Or, as Bob puts it, “I’ve got to succeed, so she can succeed.”

Unfortunately for Mr. Incredible, in addition to raising a child with an array of burgeoning superpowers, that also means helping Dash with his math homework.

The new footage also features the return of fan-favorites Edna Mode, voiced by director Brad Bird, and Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), both of whom attempt to give Bob some proper parenting advice.

Incredibles 2 hits theatres June 15.