Share This: How Will Incredibles 2 Distinguish Itself From The MCU? Jon

Making a sequel many years after the original is both an exciting opportunity and a daunting challenge. In the case of Incredibles 2, 14 years have passed since its predecessor—and nearly all of those years have been saturated with superhero movies, forcing director Brad Bird and his collaborators to survey the landscape and consider the state of the subgenre they helped shape.

Even in the years immediately after the release of The Incredibles, Bird admits he saw little room for innovation in the world of superhero entertainment. “Heroes used to do five, six, 10 different superheroes with storylines that continued on every week,” he said in a recent interview with Screen Rant, referring to the TV series that ran from 2006 to 2010. “So you were doing quantum superhero stories every week and it seemed like everything had been done.”

So why did Bird eventually decided to revive The Incredibles? After years of consideration, he concluded that these characters have something to offer that DC and the MCU have yet to tackle. “It’s easy to freak out and go, ‘Why even try? Everybody’s got everything done to death,’ but then, again, I return to what makes us unique, and it’s this idea of a family and that superheroes have to hide their abilities. And those things actually are unique to us, and there’s plenty left to explore.”

Incredibles 2 arrives in theatres June 15. Check out the latest trailer below.