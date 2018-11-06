Share This: Brad Bird Makes The Incredibles 2 Blu-ray Worth Buying Sara

In 2004, long-time animation director Brad Bird helmed Pixar’s The Incredibles, a film that went on to become both a critical and fan favourite. He returned nearly 15 years later with Incredibles 2, a worthy successor that tries (and succeeds) to focus on the Incredibles’ (aka the Parr’s) family dynamic.

Directing a sequel to a film that was as beloved as The Incredibles is no easy feat, even for an animator and director as experienced as Bird. But in the Incredibles 2 Blu-ray featurette “Strong Coffee: A Lesson in Animation with Brad Bird,” Pixar fans get some insight into how Bird and the members of his team—from producer Nicole Paradis Grindle to animators Dave Mullins, Frank Abney III and Adam Burke—pulled Incredibles 2 together after months of painstaking work.

The featurette runs for nearly 20 minutes and utilizes behind-the-scenes making-of footage from Incredibles 2, clips from Bird’s Ratatouille days, and images from Bird’s years working at Disney in the early ‘80s to paint a picture of a director and career that’s impressive as it is tumultuous. Though Bird’s coworkers and employees spend the greater part of “Strong Coffee” praising his passion and uncanny ability to bring the best out of his animators, almost all of them admit that the director can be “explosive” and is often very set in his ways. We get to see that passion and stubbornness come to life via Incredibles 2 “dailies” footage, in which Bird provides feedback to his team of animators and reminds them that animation can and should be just as complex, visually interesting, and emotionally affective as live action.

All in all, we’ve got to give Disney credit for continuing to produce featurettes that heighten viewers’ appreciation for the company’s recent work while reminding them of its long, complex, and remarkable history. Here’s hoping that in a few years down the road, Marvel will have enough history from which to draw to produce featurettes of a similar length and caliber.

The Incredibles 2 Blu-ray also features two shorts: Bao, Domee Shi’s heartbreaking animated film about a mother who desperately attempts to reconnect with her estranged son, and Auntie Edna, the Ted Mathot-directed feature in which an overconfident Edna Mode agrees to babysit and design a super suit for Jack-Jack. Both extras are thoroughly enjoyable, but “Strong Coffee” is really what makes the Blu-ray worth buying—especially if you’re at all interested in going down the Disney/Pixar memory lane.

Starting today, Incredibles 2 is available on DVD, 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray and 4K UHD. Watch the official Incredibles 2 trailer below and check out our review here.