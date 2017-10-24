Share This: Here’s Why Another Hulk Movie Just Isn’t In The Cards Jon

In a recent conversation with Indiewire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige got to talking about Hulk and his surprisingly extensive involvement in Thor: Ragnarok. “There was some friendly rivalry that occurred over the years, as [Chris] Hemsworth would point out that Captain America was getting a lot of other Avengers in his movies and Thor wasn’t,” he explained. “How come Thor couldn’t get some of the other players to join his movies? There was always a half-serious aspect to that, but it did get us thinking, ‘Who would fit into this franchise? Who would fit into the world?’”

Having stayed on the sideline for Captain America: Civil War, Hulk quickly emerged as the perfect candidate. “We landed on the notion of Hulk and being able to utilize the two most powerful characters, being able to put them in conflict, taking a page out of a series called Planet Hulk, where we meet Hulk as a gladiator on another planet, utilizing that as a story element of Thor: Ragnarok.”

As Mark Ruffalo recently explained, Feige was excited about the idea of further developing Hulk, but a standalone movie still isn’t in the cards. “I think that back and forth continues, and I don’t know if it will ever happen,” Feige said. “But I will tell you, it makes me very, very happy going from a world, ten years ago, when people were questioning the viability of Hulk in a standalone film, to getting asked every other interview, ‘When will there be another standalone Hulk?’”

You can see Hulk back in action when Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on November 3. Check out the trailer below.