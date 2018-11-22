Share This: Hugh Jackman Reveals Why Comics Were Banned On The Set Of X-Men Jon

Hugh Jackman couldn’t have known it at the time, but when he landed the role of Wolverine he was about to devote nearly two decades of his life to the X-Men franchise. As someone with relatively little knowledge of the comics, he had a lot to learn, but director Bryan Singer discouraged Jackman from devoting any time to the source material.

“Comic books were banned on the set because Bryan Singer… really wanted to take comic book characters seriously as real three-dimensional characters,” Jackman told MTV News in a recent interview. “People who don’t understand these comics might think they’re two-dimensional, so… it was like contraband. I never read X-Men, so people just slipped [the comics] under my door. I’m having to look, I’m reading these things, I’m looking, and these are brilliant.”

As it turns out, the person who was really instrumental in Jackman’s covert education was Marvel Studios’ future president. “I would go into Kevin Feige’s office, and it was wall-to-wall not only comics over the posters, but about 600 figurines of different characters, and I’d be like, ‘What should I read?’ He’d say, ‘You gotta read this one, and you gotta read the Japan. You gotta read the origins,’ and so he was slipping me stuff, and we’ve stayed friends ever since, and nothing makes me happier than to know that someone who is purely creative, purely a lover of the legacy of those comic books is this successful.”

For more of Jackman’s interview with MTV News, check out the video below.