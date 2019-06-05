Share This: Hugh Jackman Almost Got Fired From X-Men Jon

As you may or may not recall, Hugh Jackman was not the first actor cast as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men. The original choice for the role was the now-mostly-forgotten Dougray Scott, who had to abandon the opportunity of a lifetime when Mission: Impossible II—he played villain Sean Ambrose—fell behind schedule. In any case, Hugh Jackman eventually took his place, but as the actor recently revealed on stage in London, he almost lost his signature role.

“I was told that things weren’t really working out as they hoped,” he explained. “I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie—the biggest of my career. I was angry. I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person. She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, ‘Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everyone else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct… you’ve got this.’ To me, that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don’t fully believe in yourself.”

For a reminder of the performance that made Jackman a star, check out the trailer for X-Men below.