How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Hugh Jackman Almost Got Fired From X-Men

June 5, 2019
Jon
hugh-jackman-almost-got-fired-from-x-men-1

As you may or may not recall, Hugh Jackman was not the first actor cast as Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men. The original choice for the role was the now-mostly-forgotten Dougray Scott, who had to abandon the opportunity of a lifetime when Mission: Impossible II—he played villain Sean Ambrose—fell behind schedule. In any case, Hugh Jackman eventually took his place, but as the actor recently revealed on stage in London, he almost lost his signature role.

“I was told that things weren’t really working out as they hoped,” he explained. “I was about to get fired from my first Hollywood movie—the biggest of my career. I was angry. I went home to my wife and I complained. I was whinging an Olympic level of whinging to Deb, my wife, and moaning about this person and that person. She listened to me very patiently for about an hour and finally she just said, ‘Listen, I think you have just got to trust yourself. You are worrying way too much about what everyone else is thinking. Just go back to the character, focus on that, trust your instinct… you’ve got this.’ To me, that was love. Someone that believes in you when you don’t fully believe in yourself.”

For a reminder of the performance that made Jackman a star, check out the trailer for X-Men below.

Trending
RELATED
ad-astra-sci-fi-movie-brad-pitt
News
Finally, There’s A Movie That Sends Brad Pitt To Space
solo-a-star-wars-story-performance-ron-howard
News
Ron Howard Explains Why Solo: A Star Wars Story Flopped
x-men-franchise-jennifer-lawrence-director
News
Jennifer Lawrence Returned To The X-Men Franchise On One Condition
News
Exclusive Captain Marvel Clip Delves Further Into Carol Danvers’ M...